News From Law.com

Goodwin Procter's chief innovation officer, Rachel Dooley, joined Kirkland & Ellis this month, becoming the latest in a string of C-suite moves that's kicked off 2024 in Big Law. It's part of a broader movement to increase skill sets and drive firms forward strategically and financially, at the C-level and elsewhere.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 16, 2024, 12:51 PM

nature of claim: /