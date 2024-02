News From Law.com

In another move to build its funds team by a lateral group, Kirkland & Ellis has brought on a five-lawyer investment funds team from Goodwin Procter. The firm said Thursday that it had added Paul Delligatti, Chris Palmer, Jason Monfort, Andrew Zutz and Nicole Griffin as partners in its funds group, with the firm's chairman calling registered funds and other investment products "significant growth areas" for the firm.

February 01, 2024, 9:53 AM

