Kirkland & Ellis has made a major London play by adding Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison's London head, Alvaro Membrillera. His defection is the second major blow in recent months to the elite U.S. firm after the firm's deputy London head, Ramy J. Wahbeh, left for Sidley Austin alongside fellow partner Kaisa Kuusk.

United Kingdom

August 02, 2023, 11:12 AM

