Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates, Proskauer Rose Affected in Wide...

News From Law.com

The data of three Am Law 50 firms was sequestered in a global data theft operation, according to a list posted online by the ransomware group claiming responsibility for the attack that has compromised the data of 16 million individuals. Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates and Proskauer Rose are among the latest organizations to be identified in the breach, finding themselves in the company of a growing list of more than 50 other global corporations and banks that were targeted by the ransomware group known as CL0P.

June 30, 2023, 1:07 PM

nature of claim: /