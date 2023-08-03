Kirkland & Ellis, Jackson Walker Dominate Debtor-Side Bankru...

News From Law.com

Commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings are rebounding after below-average years in 2021 and 2022, with July seeing 71% more filings than the same month last year, according to Wednesday's report from Epiq Global. Meanwhile, a separate bankruptcy report this week by BankruptcyData and New Generation Research shows Kirkland & Ellis leading large debtor-side representations this year by a significant margin, while Jackson Walker, Kirkland's preferred local counsel in the Southern District of Texas, picked up more local debtor's representations than any other firm.

August 03, 2023, 5:00 AM

