News From Law.com

Miami's 830 Brickell is now at 100% capacity thanks to Kirkland & Ellis' lease agreement to move into the building once it's complete. The Chicago-based firm, which announced its plans to open a Miami office back in May, is joining Sidley Austin, Winston & Strawn and Baker McKenzie in the building that's still under construction. Beyond law firms, the building will also host the likes of Citadel, Microsoft and Thoma Bravo.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 19, 2022, 4:57 PM