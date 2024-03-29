Kirkland & Ellis Hired for Big Pharma Antitrust Suit | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has enlisted Big Law to bring an antitrust suit against Amarin Pharma, an Irish drug company with its U.S. headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Teva brought in Kirkland & Ellis for its suit accusing Amarin of seeking to delay generic competition for its cardiovascular health drug, Vascepa. Amarin allegedly aims to thwart lower-cost competitors by cornering the market for the key ingredient in Vascepa, icosapent ethyl, beyond the amount it needs, the suit claims.

March 29, 2024, 2:47 PM

