Kirkland & Ellis Faces Class Action Over 2023 Data Breach | ...

In one of several court actions that have resulted from a mass data breach last summer, Kirkland & Ellis is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect sensitive consumer data in connection with a client's acquisition by health care conglomerate Humana. The class action, filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court by one of the individuals whose information was allegedly looted, comes after ransomware group CLOP took credit for a mass cyberattack last summer that impacted more than 50 organizations.

June 10, 2024, 11:45 AM

