Kirkland & Ellis Crushes Class Action Against Client | Law.c...

Kirkland & Ellis attorneys obtained a dismissal of a class action against a Houston-based oil and gas exploration company in a North Dakota federal district court. The class action dismissal occurred without the case going through discovery, and involved at one point a defense motion to show cause as to why the plaintiff was not in contempt of an agreed order from the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Texas. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland of the District of North Dakota granted a motion to strike class allegations, and a motion to dismiss in Hystad Ceynar Minerals v. Whiting Oil & Gas Corp.

May 31, 2023, 2:32 PM

