Removed To Federal Court

Donovan & Lawler on Thursday removed a lawsuit against North Light Specialty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the King Firm on behalf of Alan Kirkfield and Dannell Kirkfield, accuses the Allstate subsidiary of failing to properly compensate plaintiffs for losses related to Hurricane Ida. The case is 2:22-cv-05534, Kirkfield et al v. North Light Specialty Insurance Company.