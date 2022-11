Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Atlantic Casualty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the King Firm on behalf of Kirkfield Auto Body and Powder Coating. The case is 2:22-cv-04620, Kirkfield Auto Body and Powder Coating LLC v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 4:22 PM