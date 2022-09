New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Joshua Kirkendoll. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01006, Kirkendoll et al v. Eeoc et al.

Government

September 02, 2022, 1:01 PM