Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against inflatable cushion manufacturer BigAirBag BV to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Artice L. McGraw on behalf of Isabella Kirk and Robert Kirk. The suit asserts that plaintiff Isabella Kirk was injured at a recreational center when she jumped onto a BigAirBag cushion that was not properly inflated. The case is 3:23-cv-08937, Kirk et al v. Bigairbag B.V.

Florida

April 27, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Isabella Kirk

Robert Kirk

defendants

Bigairbag B.V

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims