New Suit - Trade Secrets

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Kira (US) Inc., an AI software company serving the legal industry. The suit targets Keenan Samman, the former Kira vice president of global product sales, and his new employer DeepJudge AG, a Kira competitor. The suit accuses Samman of misappropriating proprietary information from his Kira email to his personal email account and failing to return Kira property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00919, Kira (US) Inc. v. Samman et al.

Technology

July 13, 2023, 4:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Kira (US) Inc.

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

DeepJudge AG

Keenan Samman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract