Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rincon Law Group on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Union Pacific to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Martin & Lutz on behalf of Kipp Cattle LLC, which claims $170,000 in damages in connection with a 2021 train derailment. The case is 2:23-cv-00611, Kipp Cattle LLC v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 8:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Kipp Cattle LLC

Plaintiffs

Martin Lutz Roggow & Eubanks PC

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

defendant counsels

Rincon Law Group, P.C.

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference