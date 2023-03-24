Who Got The Work

Alec P. Harris and Michael Xavier of Armstrong Teasdale have stepped in to represent Cole Kepro International, American Kiosks and other defendants in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 7 in Colorado District Court by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form a competing company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-00352, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc. v. Cole Kepro International, LLC et al.

Business Services

March 24, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

defendants

American Kiosks

Cole Kepro International, LLC

Erik Nebola

Michael Rasmussen

Taylor Lightsey

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

Papetti Samuels Weiss Mckirgan LLP

nature of claim: 880/