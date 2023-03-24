Alec P. Harris and Michael Xavier of Armstrong Teasdale have stepped in to represent Cole Kepro International, American Kiosks and other defendants in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 7 in Colorado District Court by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form a competing company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-00352, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc. v. Cole Kepro International, LLC et al.
Business Services
March 24, 2023, 6:42 AM