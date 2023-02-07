New Suit - Trade Secrets

Kiosk Information Systems filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Cole Kepro International, American Kiosks and other defendants on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form a competing company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00352, Kiosk Information Systems Inc. v. Cole Kepro International LLC et al.

Business Services

February 07, 2023, 8:05 PM