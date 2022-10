New Suit - Patent

Charles Schwab, a financial services holding company, was hit with a patent lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts four patents related to a method of payment instrument authorization, was brought by Daignault Iyer LLP on behalf of Kioba Processing LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01075, Kioba Processing LLC v. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 6:03 PM