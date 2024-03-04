Cindy Duque Bonilla and David A. Fear of Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial have entered appearances for Woodlake Drive Manager in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 18 in Florida Middle District Court by Telfer Faherty & Anderson on behalf of a Bentley at Maitland resident who accuses a maintenance worker of falsely reporting to the Orange County Sheriff's Department that the plaintiff assaulted him with a firearm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 6:24-cv-00108, Kinsey v. Woodlake Drive Manager LLC et al.
Real Estate
March 04, 2024, 11:59 AM