New Suit

Kinsale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Siddhi Hospitality Orlando d/b/a Quality Inn, Brandon White and other defendants on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that Kinsale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying assault-and-battery lawsuit arising from a shooting at a Quality Inn hotel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01046, Kinsale Insurance Co. v. Siddhi Hospitality Orlando LLC et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Kinsale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Brandon White

Nafis Ferguson

Siddhi Hospitality Orlando, LLC

Texas Gobern

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute