Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Kinsale Insurance. The suit, targeting Trumell Norton and motel owner Ricknata LLC, seeks a declaration that Kinsale does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Ricknata in an underlying assault and battery lawsuit arising from the stabbing of Norton at Ricknata's motel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00854, Kinsale Insurance Company v. Ricknata LLC et al.
Insurance
April 19, 2023, 11:54 AM