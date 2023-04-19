New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Kinsale Insurance. The suit, targeting Trumell Norton and motel owner Ricknata LLC, seeks a declaration that Kinsale does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Ricknata in an underlying assault and battery lawsuit arising from the stabbing of Norton at Ricknata's motel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00854, Kinsale Insurance Company v. Ricknata LLC et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Kinsale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Ricknata LLC

Trumell Norton

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute