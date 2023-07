New Suit - Insurance

Clyde & Co. and Eaton Law Office filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in New Mexico District Court on behalf of Kinsale Insurance. The complaint names One Central Associates and other claimants in connection with an underlying wrongful death dispute stemming from a shooting incident. The case is 1:23-cv-00629, Kinsale Insurance Company v. One Central Associates, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 5:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Kinsale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Eaton Law Office PC

Eaton Law Office, P.C.

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Justin R Kaufman

One Central Associates, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute