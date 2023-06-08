Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Kinsale Insurance. The complaint, targeting Jeffrey Goldsmith, Kirit Shah and Mata Chorwadi Inc., doing business as Homing Inn, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a robbery and shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80890, Kinsale Insurance Company v. Mata Chorwadi, Inc. D/B/A Homing Inn et al.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 10:53 AM