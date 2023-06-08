New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Kinsale Insurance. The complaint, targeting Jeffrey Goldsmith, Kirit Shah and Mata Chorwadi Inc., doing business as Homing Inn, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a robbery and shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80890, Kinsale Insurance Company v. Mata Chorwadi, Inc. D/B/A Homing Inn et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Kinsale Insurance Company

Cole, Scott & Kissane

defendants

Jeffrey Goldsmith as Personal Representative of the Estate of Stuart H. Goldsmith

Kirit Shah

Mata Chorwadi, Inc. D/B/A Homing Inn

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute