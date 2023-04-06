New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Kinsale Insurance Co. The complaint brings claims against LW Systems Inc. and the Estate of Kasen Baker. The suit seeks a declaration that Kinsale has no duty to reimburse LW Systems for damages in an underlying wrongful death dispute with Baker’s estate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00629, Kinsale Insurance Company v. Lw Systems, Inc. et al.

April 06, 2023, 3:15 PM

Kinsale Insurance Company

Clyde & Co.

Joannie Rivera

Lw Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute