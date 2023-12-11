Who Got The Work

Roetzel & Andress shareholder Jennifer A. Nichols has entered an appearance for Carrington Park Condominium Association Inc. in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The complaint, filed Oct. 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Clyde & Co. on behalf of Kinsale Insurance Co., seeks to declare that Kinsale has no duty to defend or indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying assault and battery action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell, is 6:23-cv-02057, Kinsale Insurance Company v. Carrington Park Condominium Association, Inc et al.

Insurance

December 11, 2023, 7:54 AM

