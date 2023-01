New Suit

Kinsale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Associated Industries Insurance on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lehavi Stargardter, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00214, Kinsale Insurance Co. v. Associated Industries Insurance Co. Inc.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 7:11 PM