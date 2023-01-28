Who Got The Work

Paul Buehler III of Bond, Schoeneck & King has entered an appearance for The Home for Elderly Women of Montgomery County Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 13 in New York Northern District Court by Mandel Clemente P.C. and Galarneau Law Firm on behalf of the home's former administrator, Elizabeth Kinowski, who claims that she was fired for seeking religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 1:22-cv-01342, Kinowski v. The Home for Elderly Women of Montgomery County, Inc.

Health Care

January 28, 2023, 12:31 PM