Who Got The Work

Ruth S. Marcott of Kutak Rock has entered an appearance for Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 31 in Nebraska District Court by Carlson Blakeman LLP on behalf of Julie M. Kinnison. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, is 8:23-cv-00042, Kinnison v. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman, LLP.

Nebraska

March 17, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Julie M. Kinnison

Plaintiffs

Carlson, Blakeman Law Firm

defendants

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman, LLP

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations