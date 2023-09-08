Who Got The Work

Nicole T. DuGan of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Choice Hotels International Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed July 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Lacy Employment Law Firm on behalf of Carla Kinnard, who claims that she was subjected to race discrimination and racial slurs while trying to confirm of a hotel room booking by her landlord. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-01333, Kinnard v. Comfort Inn et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 08, 2023, 7:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Carla Kinnard

Plaintiffs

The Lacy Employment Law Firm

defendants

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Comfort Inn

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Laverne Lair Sochats PC

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act