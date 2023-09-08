Nicole T. DuGan of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Choice Hotels International Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed July 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Lacy Employment Law Firm on behalf of Carla Kinnard, who claims that she was subjected to race discrimination and racial slurs while trying to confirm of a hotel room booking by her landlord. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-01333, Kinnard v. Comfort Inn et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
September 08, 2023, 7:55 AM