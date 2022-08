Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against ManTech International, the defense contracting firm, and Truescreen Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Wigger Law Firm on behalf of an individual hired by ManTech who claims that he was wrongfully terminated based on a false criminal report. The case is 2:22-cv-02848, Kinloch v. ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 27, 2022, 2:00 PM