Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against International Longshoremen's Association Local 1422, Marine Terminals Corporation East and South Carolina Stevedore Association to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment and discrimination, was filed by Mullaney Law on behalf of a female longshore worker. The case is 2:23-cv-03640, Kinloch v. International Longshoremen's Association Local 1422 et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 12:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Imani Kinloch

Plaintiffs

Mullaney Law

defendants

International Longshoremen's Association Local 1422

Marine Terminals Corporation East

South Carolina Stevedore Association

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination