New Suit - Copyright

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton and Dinse filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Vermont-based painter Rebecca Kinkead. The suit alleges that the Summer House by Reeves has been selling modified copies of her work without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00053, Kinkead.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 3:26 PM