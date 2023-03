Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lincoln National Life to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Thomas D. Bumgardner on behalf of Wanda Osborne Kinkade. The case is 3:23-cv-00138, Kinkade v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 3:10 PM