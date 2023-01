New Suit - Contract

Kingspan Insulted Panels filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Trident Building Systems, CTA Construction, Cincinnati Insurance and Nationwide on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for installation services under a subcontract, was brought by Phillips & Angley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10086, Kingspan Insulated Panels Inc. v. Trident Building Systems Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 2:30 PM