Who Got The Work

John E. McCann Jr. of Miles & Stockbridge has entered an appearance for Classic Brands in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for mattresses and pillows, was filed by Venable on Aug. 15 in Maryland District Court on behalf of manufacturer King's Castle (HK) Import & Export. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin, is 1:22-cv-02043, King's Castle (HK) Import & Export Co. Ltd. v. Classic Brands LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2022, 1:09 PM