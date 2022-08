New Suit - Contract

Venable filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of King's Castle (HK) Import & Export Co., a mattress and pillow manufacturer. The suit pursues claims against Classic Brands over allegedly unpaid invoices for mattresses and pillows. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02043, King's Castle (HK) Import & Export Co. Ltd. v. Classic Brands LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2022, 12:54 PM