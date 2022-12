Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a lawsuit challenging the termination of a franchise against Mitsubishi Motors of North America to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Grunwald & Seman on behalf of Kings AutoShow d/b/a Brooklyn Mitsubishi. The case is 2:22-cv-07328, Kings AutoShow, Inc. d/b/a Brooklyn Mitsubishi v. Mitsubishi Motors of North America, Inc.

Automotive

December 02, 2022, 6:40 PM