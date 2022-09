New Suit

Universal Health Services, a large hospital management company, and UHS of Hartgrove Inc. d/b/a Hartgrove Behavioral Health System were sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over an arbitration judgment. The court action was filed by Morris & De La Rosa on behalf of David King. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05129, King v. Universal Health Services et al.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 10:37 AM