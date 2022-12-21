New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Corteva, a maker of specialty seeds, chemicals and GMO plants, and Syngenta were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Bell Davis & Pitt and Lifvendahl Law, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01117, King v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

December 21, 2022, 3:25 PM