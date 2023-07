Removed To Federal Court

Navy Federal Credit Union removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by KalielGold, accuses the defendant of charging unlawful 'Returned Checks, Deposited or Cashed' fees after accountholders attempt but fail to cash checks or make deposits. Navy Federal Credit Union is represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth. The case is 2:23-cv-05915, King v. Navy Federal Credit Union et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew King

defendants

Does

Navy Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract