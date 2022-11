Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corporation and Life Insurance Company of North America to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for a disputed claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Coquina Law Group on behalf of Jennifer King. The case is 3:22-cv-01267, King v. Life Insurance Company of North America et al.

Technology

November 16, 2022, 3:10 PM