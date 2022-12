Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Iea Constructors LLC to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Dennis L. Richard on behalf of Michael King, who claims that he was subjected to take a drug test after seeking worker’s compensation benefits and pursues claims for race discrimination. The case is 5:22-cv-01373, King v. Iea Constructors, L.L.C.

Construction & Engineering

December 22, 2022, 8:06 AM