Genworth Financial, a financial services company concentrating on insurance and investment affairs, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Woehrle Dahlberg Yao PLLC and Peiffer, Wolf, Carr, Kane, Conway & Wise, accuses the defendant of failing to implement safety measures to protect the personally identifiable information of over 2.5 million individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00426, King v. Genworth Financial Inc.

June 30, 2023, 5:39 PM

Delilah King

Woehrle Dahlberg Yao PLLC

Genworth Financial Inc.

