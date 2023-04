Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against General Motors, Android Industries and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace injuries, was filed by Bailey & Galyen on behalf of a former GM employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00398, King v. General Motors LLC et al.

Automotive

April 21, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Burvon King

Plaintiffs

Bailey Galyen

defendants

General Motors LLC

AI-Shreveport, LLC dba Arlington Industries, LLC

Android Industries, LLC

Avancez, LLC

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims