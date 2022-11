Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Friday removed a lawsuit against Executive Hotel Management Inc. and Scott Mitchell to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Jones & Mathews and attorney Gary Williams Jr. on behalf of Antoinette King. The case is 3:22-cv-00900, King v. Executive Hotel Management, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 18, 2022, 7:11 PM