Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against molecular diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corp. to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Halbrook Wood PC on behalf of Brian King, who contends that he was discriminated against for requesting a medical contradiction exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case is 4:22-cv-00615, King v. Exact Sciences Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 28, 2022, 6:56 AM