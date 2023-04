Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Alton Jr. King removed a lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act to Massachusetts District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of Bank of New York Mellon. The case is 3:23-cv-30041, King v. Bank of New York Mellon.

Banking & Financial Services

April 13, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Alton Jr. King

defendants

Bank of New York Mellon

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act