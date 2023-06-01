Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Marketing Group Inc., doing business as Kayak Pools Midwest, to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Janszen Law Firm Co. LPA on behalf of Bettina King, who claims that the defendant negligently excavated her property in an effort to install a pool, causing the plaintiff $50,000 in damages. The case is 1:23-cv-00335, King v. American Marketing Group, Inc. d/b/a Kayak Pools Midwest.

Construction & Engineering

June 01, 2023, 6:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Bettina King

defendants

American Marketing Group, Inc. d/b/a Kayak Pools Midwest

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract