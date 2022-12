New Suit - Contract

Phelps Dunbar filed a lawsuit Sunday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of King Ocean Services Limited. The complaint pursues claims against Thompson Pipe Group Inc. and other defendants for allegedly failing to pay for cargo delivered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04269, King Ocean Services Limited v. Thompson Pipe Group, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 12, 2022, 10:22 AM