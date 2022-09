New Suit - Contract

Phelps Dunbar filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court on behalf of King Ocean Services. The suit, over a maritime charter dispute, brings claims against Dexco S.A. and Duratex North America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00364, King Ocean Services Limited v. Dexco S.A. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 14, 2022, 3:30 PM